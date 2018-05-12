Kaley Cuoco and Fiance Karl Cook Suffer Dehydration Scare

Kaley Cuoco and her fiance, Karl Cook suffered severe dehydration on Thursday, leading to some drastic measures to get well again.

The sitcom star posted a pair of photos on Instagram, showing herself and cook each with an IV in their arms. They were sprawled on a couch looking chipper yet exhausted as their fluids were replenished in the most extreme way possible.

“It’s been a hot, exciting but tiring first few days at the [Kentucky Horse Park],” Cuoco wrote. “So I just wanna thank [Hydrate Lexington] for arriving late at night to give me and [Karl Cook] some fluids! This is not a paid ad, just a thank you to this awesome company. Everyone knows I hate needles, but this was easy and we are feeling [100]!”

Cuoco is a lifelong horseback-riding enthusiast, and has posted a number of pictures at the Kentucky Horse Park in the past several days. Apparently, the couple needed quick relief for the dehydration symptoms, as they were back at it the next morning, trotting all over the course with other equestrians. Cuoco posted pictures and videos showing her skill as a rider, plugging a few photographers and products in the niche sporting world.

Cuoco has been active on Instagram lately, posting a lot of behind-the-scenes pictures to hype the recent wedding on The Big Bang Theory. The 11th season ended with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) saying their vows.

“Tonight is the night!” Cuoco wrote ahead of the episode. “Let’s get married!!”

Cuoco and Cook are preparing for their own eventual wedding, and she recently told E! News that she doesn’t think they’ll be holding off much longer.

“I can’t wait. I don’t want it to be much longer. That’s the truth. I really can’t wait,” she said. “We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soulmate, so we’re ready to do it.”

As for the big day itself, “Kaley wants this wedding to be small and intimate,” or at least more intimate than her first wedding, a source told us earlier this year. “She’s nervous but very excited.” The insider added, “She’s really focusing on the love she has for Karl and just enjoying herself right now.”

“They have a lot in common and just get each other,” the insider said. “After her marriage and other past relationships, this one definitely stands out as being different. She loves his sense of humor and feels like he brings out the best in her. She trusts him completely and after she was burned in the past, she appreciates how genuine he is. They’re in it for the long run.”