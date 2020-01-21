Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Spotted Arm-in-Arm During New York City Outing

It may have been a chilly day in NYC on Sunday, Jan. 19, but Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel managed to stay warm together. As PEOPLE noted, Timberlake and Biel were spotted strolling around New York City arm-in-arm on Sunday months after the singer’s scandal with Alisha Wainwright made headlines.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Hold Hands in New York City Following Scandal with Costar https://t.co/FnwgyZ3ZB2 — People (@people) January 21, 2020

PEOPLE reported that the couple was seen walking in NYC’s Tribeca neighborhood, which is where they own an apartment.

“Justin and Jessica went for a stroll around their neighborhood,” a source told the publication. “It was chilly, but they looked cozy arm-in-arm. They were both in a great mood, smiling and chatting.”

The source went on to note that Biel and the couple’s four-year-old son Silas traveled to NYC to be with Timberlake over the holiday weekend, as he had school off in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“They are all staying at their Tribeca apartment,” the insider added.

This outing comes shortly after Timberlake and Biel were spotted enjoying dinner at Los Angeles’ Hotel Bel-Air. A separate source told PEOPLE that the famous duo spent another weekend at the hotel earlier in January.

As many are aware, both of these outings came months after Timberlake was spotted getting close to his Palmer co-star, Wainwright, at a New Orleans bar in November. Both Timberlake and Wainwright denied that there was anything inappropriate going on, with the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer even issuing a public apology to his wife for his involvement in the scandal.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram in early December, shortly after the scandal caused a stir. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

The singer went on to address his son, Silas, in his lengthy Instagram message.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

While they were certainly caught up in a bit of drama a few months ago, based on Timberlake and Biel’s latest outings, it seems like the couple may finally be back on track.