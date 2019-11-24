Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reportedly Have a High-Dollar Infidelity Clause in Their Prenup

In the midst of the rumors about Justin Timberlake and his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, many fans are revisiting reports of the pre-nup Timberlake signed with his wife Jessica Biel. The actors reportedly had a strongly worded clause about infidelity in the contract that could spell trouble for Timberlake if the rumors turn out to be true. As of now, however, Timberlake and Biel have not commented on the story.

Timberlake was spotted with his arm around Wainwright, his co-star in the new movie Palmer. The two just began filming down in New Orleans this month, and this weekend photos showed them out together after work. In the midst of many drinks, Wainwright put her hand on Timberlake’s thigh, and then they held hands briefly after that.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, reps for both Timberlake and Wainwright say that there is nothing going on between them, and this story is blown out of proportion. Fans are not convinced, however, and many are revisiting old reports of Timberlake’s pre-nuptial agreement with Biel.

According to a 2013 report by New York Daily News, the two stars put in a popular new feature for their agreement: a lifestyle clause. This allows couples to stipulate aspects of the lifestyle they are agreeing to live together, and can encompass anything from bodyweight requirements to the frequency of sex between partners. One of the most popular kinds, however, is language about cheating.

Biel reportedly imposed one of these clauses in her pre-nup with Timberlake. It says that if he cheats on her, he needs to pay $500,000. The details here are not totally clear — what constitutes infidelity is not specified in the report, for example. It also does not say how the two would move forward with a divorce in the event of a cheating scandal.

They are not the only stars to make these so-called “love contracts,” either. Catherine Zeta-Jones reportedly put one in her pre-nup with Michael Douglas, for example, owing to Douglas’ status as a recovering sex addict. If he is found to be cheating, he has to pay her $2.8 million per year that they were married. If he were caught today, that would total roughly $53.2 million.

Lawyers pointed out that these clauses and agreements are not always enforceable in court, and are often more of a psychological guideline to set the tone for a marriage. However, at least one cheating clause played out, according to attorney Robert Wallack, who says a woman was awarded $20 million worth of real estate holdings based on one of his contracts, after her husband was caught cheating.

