Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Jessica Biel’s Throwback Photo Following Alisha Wainwright Hand-Holding Scandal

Justin Timberlake is head over heels with wife Jessica Biel even in her goofier moments. After apologizing for photos that emerged in November of himself holding Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright‘s hand during a group outing, Timberlake has been showing his love for his wife of seven years on social media, chiming in even as she mocked a throwback photo of what looks like it could be her 7th Heaven era.

“Photographer: Can you try it again but maybe sit like an actual human? Me: Got it,” Biel jokingly captioned the old photo, in which she leans on her hands while seated on her knees.

Timberlake commented with a heart-eyed emoji, writing, “Nailed it.”

After the photos of Timberlake and Wainwright were made public, the singer took to Instagram to address the swirling scandal.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote on Dec. 5. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he continued. “This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Wainwright’s rep also denied any rumors of an affair between the two in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

“There is absolutely nothing going on between them,” a second source told E! News at the time. “They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

Photo credit: Anthony Harvey, Getty