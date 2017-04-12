Justin Theroux Shares Rare Selfie With Jennifer Aniston in Paris

In Louvre. 👨🏼‍🎨🍷🥐🇫🇷 #LouvreVuitton #paris #jeffkoons A post shared by @justintheroux on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are “In Louvre!”

The actor shared a rare selfie with wife Jennifer Aniston to Instagram while visiting Paris on Tuesday, using the opportunity to make an excellent Paris-related pun.

“In Louvre,” Theroux wrote alongside a snap of himself and Aniston in the famous museum surrounded by photos of the Mona Lisa.

Later in the evening, he shared a serene shot of the two holding hands with the caption, “Place Vendome. Full-(ish) moon. S’late here.”

While in the City of Love, the pair also attended the launch of Louis Vuitton’s leather goods collaboration with artist Jeff Koons in coordinating black leather outfits. Theroux sported black leather pants, a black blazer and black shirt, while Aniston opted for a black bustier under her black blazer along with black pants and heels.

At the event, the couple was photographed by Patrick Demarchelier, and the resulting snap is pure magic — we’re calling couple goals.

Place Vendome. Full-(ish) moon. S’late here. A post shared by @justintheroux on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux photographed by Patrick Demarchelier at the Louvre in Paris #LouisVuitton #LVxKoons pic.twitter.com/Zjln40JMnu — Louis Vuitton US (@LouisVuitton_US) April 12, 2017

