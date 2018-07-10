Justin Bieber Asked Stephen Baldwin for Hailey’s Hand in Marriage

Justin Bieber may have planned his proposal to Hailey Baldwin more carefully than people think, as he reportedly asked her father for his blessing.

Bieber asked Baldwin to marry him on Saturday night in the Bahamas. The couple had only been back together for about a month when they got engaged, but sources told TMZ that Bieber still found the time to ask Stephen Baldwin for permission. According to their report, the youngest Baldwin brother granted his blessing for the match.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Insiders added that Bieber did not take his appeal to Stephen lightly. It was important to the pop star to do things the traditional way, especially considering Stephen’s focus on Christian values. Stephen is a minister in New York, and he is reportedly glad to see Bieber putting the emphasis on faith recently.

Insiders said that Bieber and Stephen had their heart-to-heart conversation some time in June, leading reporters to speculate that it could have been sometime around June 10. That weekend, Bieber and Hailey stepped out in Miami, Florida for a trip filled with revelry and public displays of affection.

No matter when it was, the request proves that Bieber’s proposal was not a spur of the moment decision. There has been some grumbling amongst his fans that this is a stunt or a mistake, especially those who were glad to see him briefly reunited with Selena Gomez earlier this year. However, Bieber has left little room for doubt that his intentions are earnest.

On Monday, he even addressed the big step directly in a lengthy post on Instagram. He wrote a love note to Hailey Baldwin attached to two black and white candid photos of them together.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

The message even included a big nod to their shared faith, along with an overt implication that they might be looking to have children in the near future.

“I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” he wrote. “Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT!”

Fans went ballistic over the phrase “our family,” assuming that Bieber was stating his intention to raise children with Baldwin.