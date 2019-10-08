Justin Bieber’s Mom Says ‘Heart Is so Full’ After Wedding to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber doesn’t need to be concerned about whether or not his mom approves of wife Hailey Baldwin. She made her positive opinion about her daughter-in-law public in a recent Instagram comment.

On Sunday, Bieber posted a clip from the music video for his new song, “10,000 Hours,” which is a collaboration with country duo Dan + Shay and also features Baldwin. Bieber’s mom was quick to leave a loving comment on the post.

“You have truly been blessed with a BEAUTIFUL bride, son. INSIDE AND OUT!,” his mom Pattie Mallette wrote. “I don’t think I could have picked a better match for you. You are a gift to each other. I am grateful and consistently humbled by the love and blessings of God over you both. My mamas heart is full. Okay. Here we go again…” She got a little emotional, and added three crying emojis to the end.

Fans then replied to Mallette’s comment. “You raised a wonderful young man of God. It has been a pleasure to watch God work in his life. God bless their marriage,” one wrote. “Awwwww, you have such the biggest heart ever just like your son,” another said. “My mama heart is full too and they aren’t even my children haha. My son is still very young but I pray I can one day say this about him,” a third person commented.

Bieber and Baldwin were originally married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, but held their official wedding last month on September 30 in South Carolina at the Montage Palmetto Bluffs resort. Bieber wore a black tux and bowtie while his bride sported a white veil with an off-the-shoulder white wedding gown. Baldwin reportedly accessorized the look with over $123,000 in jewelry.

Bieber has been vacationing at this resort for some time, according to PEOPLE. “The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin. He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

There were 154 guests in attendance for the lovely Lowcountry wedding.