Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Engagement With Beach Dance

It turns out Justin Bieber dances when he’s in love. The pop music icon was spotted on the beach in the Bahamas with his new fiancée Hailey Baldwin, busting a move in the sand to his own hit, “Despacito.”

The video captured by a fan staying at the same resort as Bieber and Baldwin shows the two dancing together as the Luis Fonsi 2017 hit plays. When they’re done dancing, they hold hands and walk away together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement for the couple in the comments section.

“They are so happy. I’m so emotional right now,” one fan wrote.

“Awww my heart,” someone said.

The engagement news rocked social media Sunday after Bieber reportedly proposed to Baldwin at a crowded restaurant Saturday night. Bieber’s security team reportedly asked all the guests to put their phones away, keeping the moment contained to the people in the room.

The two lovebirds have not confirmed the news themselves, but their parents have taken to social media to share happy words about the occasion. Bieber’s father, Jeremy, shared a few cryptic posts, writing on Instagram, “@jutinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, tweeted, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

And Baldwin’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, shared and then deleted a tweet that celebrated the engagement. “Sweet smile on my face!” he wrote. “Me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB. Let’s all pray for His will to be done, Love you 2 so much !!!” he wrote.

Countless PDA-packed photos taken by fans of Bieber and Baldwin have made their way to the internet in the wake of Sunday’s engagement news. Fans spotted what appears to be Baldwin’s engagement ring, a giant sparkling rock on her left ring finger. They even speculated that Bieber may have chosen the bling because of how much Baldwin admired Blake Lively’s engagement ring when her husband, Ryan Reynolds, proposed to her ahead of their 2012 wedding.

Fans unearthed a 2012 tweet in which Baldwin had gushed over Lively’s sparkler. “If my ring isn’t as big as Blake Lively’s I don’t want to get married,” read a message retweeted by Baldwin.

Baldwin has been flashing her new ring, revealing that the similarities between hers and Lively’s are almost uncanny. Lively’s is a 12-carat light pink oval-cut diamond set in rose gold with pavé diamonds around the band.

From the huge oval-cut center stone to the diamond-encrusted band, it’s easy to see the similarities between the two rings. Lively often wears a second diamond band on her finger, making it almost identical to the ring shown in snapshots of Baldwin’s new hardware.