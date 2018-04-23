Julianne Hough Posts Steamy Photos With Husband Brooks Laich: ‘I Feel So Lucky’

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich know how to liven up a photobooth!

The Dancing With the Stars alum and NHL player posed for a series of sexy and silly shots in a photobooth that Hough posted on Instagram Monday.

Laich looks dapper in a black suit open at the neck, while Hough rocks her new look as a redhead with a scarlet dress and classic red lip.

“I feel so lucky I get to create my life with you and that we love all parts of each other from, goofy + sexy, sweet + sassy to forever young +fun together!” Hough captioned the photo. “Love you baby ❤️❤️❤️ #mcm #mancrusheveryday.”

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2017 in an intimate outdoor ceremony near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, have worked hard to keep that newlywed spark alive, they told PopCulture.com exclusively in March.

“Honestly, every day is better than the day before,” Hough told PopCulture. “Even if it’s not the best day, it’s still better.”

“It’s just a great journey,” Laich added, referencing the more than four years the two have spent together since first starting to date. “Just looking back on where we started and the pockets of life we’ve gone through.”

Since the two found one another, they’ve obviously grown and matured, but evolving as a couple has been one of the most valuable parts of their lives together, they said.

“I think we’re learning new things about ourselves too, because you don’t stay the same,” Hough said, to which Laich added, “You continually evolve individually, so the changes she makes in her life, I learn to love and appreciate.”

One of those changes, the couple agreed, has been Hough’s growing spirituality and seeking a “connection with people” at a base level during these divisive times.

The Footloose actress added that she “kind of got [her] feet wet” with energy work and meditation about four years ago, but that it’s since blossomed into an important part of her life.

“The more you can dive within and clear out everything, you can understand people you disagree with,” she told PopCulture. “I’m still working on it, and it’s weird, stuff that felt very hippie four years ago is the most natural thing to me now.”

