Julia Roberts Posts Epic Photo of Son Doing Cannonball off Cliff Before 4th of July, and Celebs Are Weighing In

Julia Roberts fans went crazy after she shared a rare photo of one of her sons cannonballing into a large body of water on Monday. The 51-year-old actress, who recently celebrated a year on Instagram, shared the picture-perfect shot of her and husband Daniel Moder’s 14-year-old son Finn jumping into the blue waters.

View this post on Instagram July, How we 💙 Thee! A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Jul 1, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

“July, how we [love] Thee,” Roberts captioned the photo, using a blue heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Finn commented, “We were going for it [Canada]!”

Plenty of Roberts’ famous friends took to the comments section to react to the impressive photo.

“How perfect!!!” wrote Rita Wilson, as the post quickly racked up nearly 200,000 likes.

Food Network personality Molly Yeh also commented on the post, sharing a raised hands emoji.

The post comes at a time when Roberts and Moder have been sharing more of their family life on the social media platform. In May, Moder shared a photo of them with all three of their children to celebrate Mother’s Day. In the snapshot, Roberts is surrounded by their twins Hazel and Finn, 14, and son Henry, 11, as well as Moder.

“That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much,” Moder, a cinematographer, captioned the photo.

Moder and Roberts have been married since 2002, with Roberts telling Oprah Winfrey in a Harper’s Bazaar interview last year that it’s difficult to keep gossip away from their children and live a low-key lifestyle.

“Sometimes we are in the grocery store and I won’t even know something is out, but we’ll see a tabloid and we’ll all be standing there like, ‘Oh, that’s uncomfortable. This is really uncomfortable,’” Roberts said. “It can still hurt my feelings, because I’m so proud of my marriage.”

She added, “We just celebrated being married for 16 years this Fourth of July, and there’s so much happiness wrapped up in what we’ve found together. What I like is when they write, ‘the $150 million divorce,’ and then a week later a different tabloid says, ‘the $275 million divorce.’ I’m like, ‘Well, somebody got a paycheck in the last week. This is getting good.’”

When Winfrey asked if Roberts thought her unconditional love would be enough for her kids in today’s world, she answered: “Will anybody’s? It’s different than when I might have said to my mom, ‘Mom, you don’t know what it’s like to be a teenager today,’ even though she probably did. Danny and I really don’t know what it’s like to be a teenager today. Sometimes my kids ask me things, and I just say to them, ‘I’m going to say no, and I’m going to look into it because I don’t even know what we’re talking about.’”

Photo credit: Jonathan Leibson / Stringer / Getty