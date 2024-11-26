Bishop T.D. Jakes Suffers Health Incident During Sunday Sermon

It was a scary day for Potter House church members. Bishop T.D. Jakes, pastor of the mega congregation in Texas, apparently suffered a medical emergency in the middle of his sermon on Sunday, November 24. The moment was also caught on live stream for viewers watching from home. While speaking, he seems to stumble over his words and pause before church staffers intervene and the video goes dark. Ironically, his sermon was about health scares.

“I still love to preach. I ain’t tired of preaching,” Jakes, 67, said to the audience. “I miss you. Have you ever gone to a hospital to visit somebody and you thought it was going to encourage them, and they encourage you?” That’s what preaching is like,” he continued. “You think you’re giving out something, you’re getting back more than you gave.” He then quoted the Bible verse Psalm 19:14 before going silent. “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace,” he said before the ordeal took place.

His church leaders later posted a statement to X about the incident. “During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message,” the statement read. Thankfully, they noted he was in “stable and under the care of medical professionals” at the time of the post.

The statement continued: “The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.” Jakes has counseled many celebrities. He famously appeared on Braxton Family Values where he scolded the famous sisters for their ongoing bickering. He also hosts the annual Mega Fest, a gospel convention/music festival.