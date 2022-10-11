Julia Roberts Offers Rare Insight Into Her Marriage

Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, are celebrating 20 years of marriage this year. The couple, who share three children, wed in July 2002 at her ranch in New Mexico, according to Us Weekly. While Roberts typically stays mum on her relationship with Moder, she opened up about their dynamic in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, per Vanity Fair.

During her interview with the outlet, Roberts explained how she and Moder have been able to make their marriage work for over two decades. As the star explained, she has a very different role at home when she's not away working on one of her many projects. Roberts said, "When I'm not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job. It isn't rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy."

Roberts may be well-known for her movie career, but her actual "dream come true" is the life that she has created with Moder and their three kids. She continued, "It's just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I have built with my husband [and] the life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them."

In regards to how they keep their marriage strong after all of these years, Roberts said that it really comes down to the little things. The Oscar winner explained that ever since they started dating, they've been exchanging love letters. Regardless of where she's filming her latest project, she and Moder make sure to keep in touch in this special way. As Roberts explained, she's looking forward to showing those very letters to her children one day.

"[Writing handwritten notes is] something Danny and I have always done," she said. "The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I'll show it to [my daughter] Hazel and say, 'That's what you're looking for.'" Roberts and Moder first met in 2000. They wed two years later. The pair welcomed twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004 and their son, Henry, in 2007.