Julia Roberts Shares Rare Throwback of Her Teenage Twins for 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts shared a rare personal post on Instagram this weekend celebrating her twin children’s 17th birthday. She and her husband Danny Moder both marked the occasion on social media, though Roberts’ was a throwback all the way to infancy. It showed both babies with their heads tucked up under her chin.

“17 of the Sweetest years of life,” Roberts captioned the photo, along with exactly 17 cake emojis and a few other celebratory icons. The post has over half a million likes at the time of this writing, and the top comment comes from Roberts’ niece, fellow actress Emma Roberts, who posted three heart emojis herself.

Roberts’ post follows one by Moder, a 52-year-old cinematographer who is a bit more blase when it comes to posting photos of his kids online. He shared a candid shot of twins Hazel and Phinnaeus sitting at the kitchen table, apparently in the middle of a meal but still smiling at their dad.

“These rabble rousers,” he wrote. “Seventeen today. Thank you for helping me through fatherhood.” Moder’s post got over 5,000 likes, but many more comments than Roberts’ did.

“It goes so quick doesn’t it? My son also just turned 17! Happy birthday from the U.K.,” one fan wrote. Another added: “Not possible! Please tell me it isn’t so! How did time spin a tale that fast?! Happy birthday Finn and Hazel! Love to you both!”

Roberts and Moder met in 2000 while filming The Mexican together, but at the time, both were in other romantic relationships. They began dating when they were single and then married in July of 2002. Their twins were born in November of 2004, and their third child, Henry, was born in June of 2007.

The couple remains committed to co-parenting above all else, according to a report by Us Weekly. An insider said that Roberts is a “hands-on parent,” and that her children are her “top priority.” They said that parenting is essential to her relationship with Moder as well.

“Julia loves watching [Moder] with the kids. It fills her heart and makes her love him even more,” they said. They added that the family life at home is “simple [and] laid-back,” and “they’re often attending school functions and community events.”

Still, Roberts is not completely detached from Hollywood yet. The actress has three upcoming projects listed on her IMDb page, including one movie that is filming now and titled Ticket to Paradise. It is slated to premiere in October of 2022.