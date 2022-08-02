Julia Roberts' Marriage Is Reportedly on 'Life Support' But That's Not the Case

Julia Roberts and cinematographer Daniel Moder celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on July 4, but a sketchy magazine article claimed their relationship was on the rocks. That does not appear to be the case though, especially considering the Instagram post Roberts published to celebrate their milestone. Roberts, 54, and Moder, 53, are parents to three children, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 15-year-old Henry.

A recent Us Weekly issue induced an article claiming Roberts and Moder spent their 20th wedding anniversary apart, reports Gossip Cop. An alleged insider claimed their marriage was on "life support" and were "very much leading separate lives." The report also claims Roberts was in New York on July 4 filming a new movie.

The sources said Roberts and Moder are struggling with trust issues, which are threatening their marriage. "They love each other... but they have things to resolve – and tensions that have not gone away." Us Weekly has published stories about Moder and Roberts' marriage falling apart in the past, including a March story that claimed the two were at a "breaking point." This March report also claimed the two were living separate lives.

Roberts' Instagram page provides plenty of evidence to disprove these reports. She marked their anniversary by posting a photo of the two kissing. "Twenty," she captioned the post, adding, "Can't stop smiling... can't stop kissing." She also published a photo of the two kissing on Valentine's Day.

None of these Us Weekly reports about Roberts and Moder's relationship being in trouble are available on the publication's website. On the couple's anniversary, Us Weekly published a timeline of their marriage, which includes no mention of any supposed trouble between the two.

The closest they came to any scandal was at the very beginning of their relationship since Moder was still married to Vera Steimberg when they met on the set of The Mexican. Moder and Steimberg divorced in early 2002, months before he married Roberts. The Erin Brokovich star has said in the past she didn't break up Moder and Steimberg's marriage. "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me," Roberts told Oprah Winfrey in December 2003. "And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that's the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

Roberts is finishing work on Leave the World Behind, a drama based on the upcoming novel by Rumaan Alam, with Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Keven Bacon. The movie was written and directed by Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail. Roberts' next movie is Ticket to Paradise, which opens on Oct. 21 and co-stars George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever, and Billie Lourd.