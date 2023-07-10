Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder Showcase Rare PDA on 21st Wedding Anniversary

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary last week, and they marked the occasion with a rare personal social media post. Roberts posted a photo of herself and Moder in the middle of a steamy kiss on Tuesday, with the hashtags: "true love," "heck yeah" and "from here on out." The caption itself read simply: "21."

Roberts is one of the most acclaimed actresses in the business, but at 55 years old she tends to keep her family life to herself on social media. She made an exception on Tuesday with a blurry shot of herself and Moder locked in an embrace. The two got married in July of 2002 and have since had three children together – 18-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 16-year-old Henry.

Moder, 54, met Roberts in 2000 while filming the movie The Mexican. At the time, Roberts was dating actor Benjamin Bratt so she was only friends with Moder, a cameraman on set. Moder was also married at the time, and it was over a year after that project that Moder filed for divorce from his wife. He and Roberts married at Roberts' home in Taos, New Mexico.

After two decades of marriage, Roberts reflected on her relationship with Moder in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning back in October. She said that her marriage is a "dream come true," and that it fulfills her in a way that her lauded acting career does not. She said: "It's just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I have built with my husband, the life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them."

At the time, Roberts also said that when she is not filming, she works a "full-time job" as a "homemaker" for her family, and that it's something that brings her "a lot of joy." Roberts has two upcoming projects listed on her IMDb page right now – one already filmed and one beginning soon. Leave the World Behind is slated for release in 2023 with no firm date yet, while Little Bee is in pre-production with no release schedule announced. In the meantime, she is clearly enjoying her time at home with Moder and the kids.