Judy Garland’s Shocking Revelation About Marilyn Monroe: ‘She Asked Me for Help’

Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe were not only Hollywood’s biggest names, but the two shared a haunting bond, according to Garland’s third husband, Sid Luft.

In the unfinished memoir, Judy and I by Luft, insight into the pair’s friendship is revealed with shocking information that Monroe once asked Garland for help before she died from a drug overdose in 1962.

According to PEOPLE, Monroe was “especially troubling to Judy since Marilyn had been one of Judy’s telephone pals during her years of insomnia.”

The memoir includes an article written by Garland about Monroe for Ladies Home Journal in 1967, where she shared the eerie conversation she had with her friend. In the article, Garland described a Hollywood party she attended as Monroe followed her “from room to room.”

“I don’t want to get too far away from you,” Monroe said. “I’m scared!”

I told her, “We’re all scared. I’m scared, too!”

“If we could just talk,” she said, “I know you’d understand.”

I said, “Maybe I would. If you’re scared, call me and come on over. We’ll talk about it.”

The conversation never happened.

Garland says that the “beautiful girl” was frightened of aloneness — the same thing she had been been afraid of.

“Like me, she was just trying to do her job — garnish some delightful whipped cream onto some people’s lives, but Marilyn and I never got a chance to talk,” Garland wrote. “I had to leave for England and I never saw that sweet, dear girl again. I wish I had been able to talk to her the night she died.”

While Garland believed Monroe did not mean to harm herself, she says it was partly because she had too many pills available and was abandoned by friends.

“You shouldn’t be told you’re completely irresponsible and be left alone with too much medication,” she said. “It’s too easy to forget. You take a couple of sleeping pills and you wake up in 20 minutes and forget you’ve taken them. So you take a couple more, and the next thing you know you’ve taken too many.”

Luft also revealed how Monroe visited the house to play with their kids Lorna and Joey. Attributing her to being “sweet” and “very unhappy,” Luft said she was a quiet prescence would would sit by the fire, not talking much.

“She’d chat with Judy and play with the children, hang out,” he wrote. “She was separated from one of her husbands [whom Luft doesn’t name] whom she complained was a nice person but said didn’t know how to make love to a woman. She’d hoped this pattern would change when they married. She was frustrated and disappointed.”

“She kind of looked like a really pretty schoolteacher,” Joey Luft, 61, explained to the magazine, adding he remembered her as the type to sport jeans and eyeglasses during casual visits.

“That’s what I was thinking to myself. ‘This can’t be like one of the huge sex symbols!’ My sister had just explained to me who she was before she walked in. My dad and mom were talking to her about movies and things and directors and people. I couldn’t figure it out. She came over the second time and she did the same thing and she only stayed for about 20 to 25 minutes. The next day or following day, I turn on the TV and I see Marilyn Monroe singing to President Kennedy, ‘Happy Birthday.’ I put it together. I thought, ‘Oh, that’s right!’ Now I get it,” he added.

