Judge Mathis’ Divorce Takes Surprising Turn

Judge Mathis has officially gotten his wife back. Linda Reese Mathis has filed for paperwork to dismiss her divorce.

Linda filed for divorce in 2024 after 39 years of marriage and four children. Some of their relationship played out on the reality series, Mathis Family Matters.

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Linda filed a request to dismiss the case without prejudice. The clerk entered the dismissal the next day.

Despite their split in the summer of 2024, they had reconciled by that November, and the judge was committed to keeping things on track. While appearing on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss their split, which the judge admitted was as devastating as when he lost his mother, he said, “I’d do anything to get my mother back. So I did anything to get my wife back.”

Regarding while she filed for divorce, she told Hall, “I supported him always. And, at that time, I felt I needed to just take care of me,” she said. “And that’s what I felt I was doing at that time.”

In the year since they reconciled when they appeared on the show, Linda said they “did a lot of work” and “learned each other again.” she said: “We [have] enjoyed our time doing that, each and every day, and it’s just been progressively, just great,” she continued. “Every day has been just wonderful.”

In February of last year, their son, Greg Mathis Jr., told PEOPLE that the family is “doing well” following the split and reconciliation. “I’ve never been in a media whirlwind like that before,” he said of the response to the initial divorce filing. “I’m so happy they worked it out, though, because woah, that was a lot to go through,” he added. “I’m so happy.”

Like her husband, Linda has also had a life in public service. She is a former public school teacher the owner of Children’s Advanced Learning Center.