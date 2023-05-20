Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 Just as 'Family Secrets' Documentary Trailer Stirs up Fans

Ahead of the new Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is set to premiere on June 2, her sister Joy-Anna has given birth to her third child. The reality TV star took to Instagram on May 19 to share the happy news with her followers. "He's here! 💙" she captioned the post in part. "Thank you all for praying… Mama and baby are recovering well." The baby boy joins big brother Gideon, and daughter Evelyn Mae. The happy mother of three first announced she was expecting again in October of 2022 in a social media post and YouTube video. She became emotional as she explained that'd been ready to expand their family for a while. The birth announcement comes amid fans eagerly awaiting the docuseries.

Over four episodes, Jill and others who are no longer members of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, will detail their experience. The Duggars were raised within the controversial organization to which their parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, belong. The series was directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Olivia Crist.

The trailer's release comes on the heels of Jill's sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, newly released book Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear. Though she insists the book was not a tell-all and that she had a "wonderful childhood," she has departed from the religious institution as well and admitted that she was unaware of how her family would react to the book.

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been open about their issues with her family. Jill has accused her father of being verbally abusive. She remains estranged from her parents as she navigates her new life away from their faith.

Joy-Anna and Jill's older brother, Josh Duggar, is currently serving 12 years in prison and was fined $10,000 after being convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography. Josh maintains his innocence.