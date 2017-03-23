Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger Spotted Together a Month After Break Up

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson step out together one month after split https://t.co/vT5CiOVK4T pic.twitter.com/6t7WwFcsI6 — People Magazine (@people) August 17, 2016

Things might not be over for Hollywood couple Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger. Just a month after the pair announced their break up, they were spotted together buying a bottle of wine and casually strolling down a street in Los Angeles.

While there’s no proof the two are back together romantically, their friendly public appearance seems to be a good sign.

At the time of the split, reps for both actors told PEOPLE that the two had no plans to dissolve their friendship after 10 years of dating.

“Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson have decided to separate and remain friends,” the source explained.

Whether they’re back together or simply keeping each other company, it’s nice to see their split hasn’t caused any big turmoil in their lives.