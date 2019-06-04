Josh Duhamel’s New Girlfriend Revealed to Be Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel was spotted out on a date with a mystery woman last week, and after a bit of searching she has been identified as model Audra Mari.

Duhamel has been on the lookout for a new love interest for almost a year now, and fans have been watching his search closely. On Monday, he was spotted at an upscale restaurant called Nobu in Malibu, California with a mystery woman who was apparently much younger than him. Fans scrambled to figure out who she was, and after a day of searching, she was identified as Miss World America 2016 winner Audra Mari.

Mari is a Filipina-American model hailing from North Dakota, where she won Miss North Dakota USA in 2014. Two years later not only did she win the Miss World America pageant, but she came in 11th place at Miss World. The 25-year-old boasts a huge social media following and a thriving career in Los Angeles.

Duhamel is far older than Mari at 46 years old, but that could be part of the appeal for the actor. Last year, he sat down for an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where he said he was hoping to have more children in his lifetime. To do that, he reasoned, he would need to date younger women.

“I’m not 30 years old anymore, I’m 45. I want to have more kids now, or in the next few years, so it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids,” he said at the time. “It’s not as if I’m just out there trying to f— anything, that’s really not who I am. I’m not like that. I’m trying to find a girl who I can be with and have a family with, you know?”

Fans had mixed reactions to Duhamel’s statement, and have applied it to his dating life since. The model-turned-actor was previously married to Fergie, 45, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son named Axl. Duhamel and Fergie separated in early 2017, but only recently finalized their divorce.

In the meantime, Duhamel had a brief fling with then-27-year-old actress Eiza González Reyna early last year. That relationship fell through, but from the looks of it Duhamel is not giving up yet.

So far, the alleged romance between Duhamel and Mari is all speculation. The two were seen having dinner alone together at the seaside restaurant, but they have not confirmed that it was a date, nor whether there will be another one.