Josh and Anna Duggar Spend Thanksgiving with Family in Ozarks

It was a very full house at the Duggar’s Thanksgiving celebration this year. What’s more, Josh and Anna Duggar made an appearance after laying low for most of the year, according to PEOPLE.

Michelle Duggar posted the family’s plans on Facebook, saying that they whole clan had gathered to celebrate at a cabin in the Ozark Mountains. She even posted a few photos of the holiday gathering, including one featuring Josh and Anna.

In the photo, Josh can be seen sitting on the floor next to the couch. The rest of his family seemed quite content playing with babies and trying to put together a jigsaw puzzle. Anna Duggar is seated a couple of people away from her husband, baby in her lap.

“We’ve laughed together, cooked together, sang together, told fun family stories, played with kids and bounced babies,” Michelle wrote on social media. “It’s been a wonderful family time.”

Anna and Josh have been maintaining a low profile since around March, 2016, after Josh returned to Arkansas from a faith-based rehab center. The two made headlines recently after Josh was involved in two high-profile scandals.

But despite the low profile, the two not only celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary recently, but they were also in attendance at Josh’s sister Jinger’s recent wedding to Jeremy Vuolo. Needless to say, spending time with family is important to the couple, even if it means stepping out into the spotlight for a while.