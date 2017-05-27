Joseph Duggar Is Engaged to Kendra Caldwell

A post shared by TLC (@tlc) on May 26, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

The Duggars have another wedding to plan!

After a few months of courting, Joseph Duggar proposed to Kendra Caldwell at his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding on Friday. The pair, who met through church, were thrilled to share the wonderful news.

“We are super excited. It’s great to not be courting anymore, now we’re engaged!” the couple tells PEOPLE.

“I’m so happy and so shocked. There’s so many words I want to say, but just shocked,” Kendra says.

Joseph adds, “I was definitely nervous going into it, but I wasn’t afraid that she was going to say no, because she has said, ‘I’m just waiting on you!’”

The newly engaged couple originally announced the news of their courtship in March. “We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting,” the 22-year-old said at the time. “Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She’s the best!”

Friday, May 26, was an exciting day for the Duggar family. In addition to the proposal, Joy-Anna exchanged vows with her fiancé of nearly three months, Austin Forsyth.

Congratulations to both of the happy couples!

