Jon Voight Reacts to Daughter Angelina Jolie’s Divorce From Brad Pitt

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

After news broke that Angelina Jolie was filing for divorce from husband Brad Pitt, the Internet was ablaze with speculation over what went wrong. Reports ranged from Jolie doubting Pitt’s parenting to allegations of Pitt cheating, and Jolie’s father, actor Jon Voight, told Entertainment Tonight he wasn’t too sure what was happening.

“It must have been pretty severe for this to happen,” Voight said. “I don’t know much yet, but [I] plan on speaking to her and the kids very soon.”

“It’s a shock,” he added to BuzzFeed. “Something must have happened. Something severe must have happened and I’ll definitely find out soon. Her priority is the children, it has always been. I’m a bit shocked as everyone else.”

As previously reported, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair married in 2014, and although Voight did not attend the wedding, he did issue a statement after news broke of the private affair.

“It seems like it was a beautiful simple ceremony with all the kids involved,” he said at the time. “Must have been a lot of fun. I am very happy for them.”