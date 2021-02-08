JoJo Siwa Shares First Photos With Her Girlfriend on 1-Month Anniversary

✖

Just weeks after JoJo Siwa told her fans that she was gay, she's now sharing heartwarming pictures of her girlfriend. To celebrate their one-month anniversary, Siwa admits that she's "the happiest" she's ever been and is giving her over 10 million followers a little peek into her relationship. After sharing a few photos, she detailed in her caption how she's referred to her other half as her "best friend for over a year," but is now calling her her "girlfriend."

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend.. and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" she captioned the photos. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Her fans showed their love in the comment section, with one writing, "I'M SO PROUD OF YOU, OMGGGG" while someone else wrote, "YALL ARE SO CUTE LIKE -." In late January, Siwa told her fans that she was officially apart of the LGBTQ community in a viral Tik Tok video. She shook the internet first when she posted a photo of her wearing a shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." This sparked rumors that she would be announcing the news shortly after, in which she did.

In the video, she was seen dancing to Lady Gaga's monster hit "Born This Way" as she lipsynced the verse that reads, "No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgender life, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive." With over 267,000 comments at the time, several in the public eye including James Charles and Colleen Billinger left their thoughts in the comments.

The post quickly gained traction, leading her to post another video just days after thanking everyone for their support. In the clip, she told her fans how thrilled she was to have finally told everyone but still wanted to keep some parts secret as someone who's grown up in the public eye. As she's revealed little-by-little with her fanbase, the young talent has received so much support and praise from those keeping a close eye on her and she seems to be thrilled to share her journey with everyone in return.