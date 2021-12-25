‘The Masked Singer’ Finalist Engaged to ‘Saved by the Bell’ Star

JoJo is officially engaged, and her groom-to-be is actor Dexter Darden. On Christmas, the beloved pop singer, 31, announced that 30-year-old Darden, currently starring on Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot, popped the question. JoJo, who recently competed on The Masked Singer, shared the joyous news alongside an elated caption and a series of sweet snaps from the proposal. As part of the romantic moment, he brought in several of their loved ones to celebrate.

“Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!” wrote JoJo, whose real name is Joanna Noëlle Levesque. “The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!! thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. LFG”

Jojo had a big pop career as a teen, singing hit singles like “Too Little Too Late,” “Leave (Get Out) and “Baby It’s You.” She also appeared as an actress in the 2006 movies Aquamarine and RV. However, she was sooner caught up in a massive dispute with her record label that stalled her momentum. However, she’s in the midst of a resurgence, re-recording her old albums and crafting new tracks like “Comeback” and “High Heels.” As part of the this recent push, she appeared on The Masked Singer Season 5 as Black Swan, finishing in second place. Soon after, she dropped the new song “Creature of Habit.”

Darden is one of Hollywood’s most notable up-and-coming actors. He broke through in the Maze Runner movies, appearing as Frypan in The Maze Runner, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Maze Runner: The Death Cure. He also appeared in the hit Hulu comedy The Binge as Hags. His strongest performances thus far have been as Devante in the continuation of Saved by the Bell. He plays a hilarious and musically gifted teen who is struggling to reach his dreams while also coming from a low-income family.

The couple has been met with an elated reaction to the engagement online. Some of the thrilled Instagram commenters include some famous faces. Raven-Symoné wrote, “Congratulations boo. Xoxo.” Modern Family alum Ariel Winter wrote, “So excited for you two!!!!!!! [heart emojis] 🥰🥰 love you both!” Darden’s SBTB co-star Josie Totah commented, “YAYYYY!!!!!! so happy for u both.” Awkward actress Molly Tarlov added, “Jojo!!!! I am so happy for you! He seems wonderful and that ring is AMAZING!!!!!” Country singer Mickey Guyton also added her congrats to the comment section.