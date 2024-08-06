Johnny Depp's New Girlfriend Revealed: Meet 28-Year-Old Model Yulia Vlasova

This is the actor's first public romance since the defamation trial between he and ex, Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp is going steady. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is dating model Yulia Vlasova, 28. And her professional resume is quite impressive. A source confirmed their romance to PEOPLE in July 2024. Vlasova is Russian, and 33 years the actor's junior.

Depp reportedly took a hiatus from dating amid his high-profile divorce and subsequent defamation trial between him and his ex-wife, Aquaman star Amber Heard. Sources say he wanted to prioritize his mental health. Now that things have settled, he's seemingly found love again.

He and Vlasova have reportedly been maintaining a "casual" relationship, opting to not put titles on things. However, they have been seen out and about.

Vlasova competed as a Miss Office finalist in 2021, an international beauty pageant based in Moscow. She also studied at the University of West Bohemia. In addition to modeling, she owns a makeup and hairstyling studio, S.He Studio, based in Prague.

They have known one another for some time. In July 2022, Depp and Vlasova appeared in photos together at the concert of Depp's late friend and musician, Jeff Beck.

Depp, who now lives happily in London, has inspired the model. In an Instagram Q&A, she wrote of the actor: "JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring."

The Depp v Heard trial took place in Virginia and received 24/7 coverage. The case was sparked after Heard published an op-ed in 2018 in the Washington Post where she detailed the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Depp. though she never named him in the article, he claimed it violated the terms of an NDA signed during their divorce. In the end of the six-week trial, the jury sided mostly with Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation.

Depp was initially awarded over $10 million in damages, and Heard was awarded $2 million. Per a settlement reached in 2022, the claims were dropped after Heard agreed to pay $1 million to Depp, who divvied that up to five different charities.