Johnny Depp Reportedly Still Dating Lawyer Joelle Rich Despite Breakup Reports

Despite reports that Johnny Depp is single, a source tells Us Weekly that he and Joelle Rich are "still together" amid rumors of a split. "Nobody was more surprised by the reports they split than Joelle and Johnny," the insider shares. The sources added that "nothing has changed" with the status of their relationship, and that Rich is "still very much in the picture" as the couple's budding romance continues. "They are both loving the time they spend together," the insider said.

News of Depp's romance with Rich, 37, broke earlier this year. At the time, a source claimed the actor and the attorney met after working on his U.K. libel lawsuit."Their chemistry is off the charts," the source claimed at the time. "It's serious between them. They are the real deal." Rich was also reportedly by Depp's side during his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, with the source noting, "There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal."

Depp, 59, and Heard were married from 2015 to 2017. After the 15-month married ended, the Aquaman star filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order after she alleged The Pirates of the Caribbean star was physically abusive. She later penned an op-ed about her experience for The Washington Post in 2018. Though she didn't name Depp in the article, it was inferred from her previous public accounts. She lost the defamation case as it was proven she'd signed an NDA to not disclose details of their relationship.

During the trial U.K. trail, Depp hired Rich to represent him in the libel lawsuit. He ultimately lost. Luckily, he got love out of it.Heard is appealing the judgment. She believes she lost due to fans' loyalty to the icon. Depp denies ever abusing Heard, and says he was the victim.