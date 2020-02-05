Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Reveals Dramatic New Selfie as Alleged Abuse Confession Tape Leaks

Amber Heard was back on Instagram this weekend as speculation about her relationship with Johnny Depp continues to circulate. Heard shared a dramatic close-up selfie along with a snarky comment about wine in her new post. Fans are still asking for a comment on the audio leaks appearing to implicate Heard in domestic abuse.

Heard showed no signs of distress on Saturday with her first Instagram post after the hashtag “Justice for Johnny Depp” took off. She posted a photo showing herself in immaculate makeup, with her lips painted a bright red and long eyelashes curled just right. Her expression was one of mild surprise.

“When I hear a bottle of wine being opened,” she captioned the shot.

Commenters said little about the selfie or about Heard’s caption, choosing instead to focus on the new allegations against her. Both Heard and Depp have previously accused each other of domestic abuse during their marriage, and Heard has presented a strong case in court.

Heard has previously shown photos of herself with bruises on her face and scars on her arms as evidence that Depp abused her, according to a report by Newsweek. Depp has said that she was violent, as well, and has sued Heard for defamation, saying her story has damaged his career.

Now, a new audio recording obtained by The Daily Mail has given fans a peek inside the controversial marriage. It comes from 2015, and it features Heard admitting to “hitting” Depp, along with other suggestive actions.

“It’s not true. It’s not true. I’m not the one who throws pots and whatever the f—ing else at me,” Depp says in the clip.

At another point, Heard denies ever “punching” Depp, though she admits to “hitting” him.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched,” she said. “I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.”

The audio turned public sentiment strongly against Heard on social media this weekend. Many prominent voices took to Twitter to say they were shocked by what they heard, and that this did not line up with Heard’s previous version of events.

However, others argued that the clip was out of context, and Heard may well have acted in self defense. They argued that what she said to her alleged abuser was not reliable to skewer her this completely.

“The fact that a woman fights or talks back does not mean that she has not been the subject of repeated domestic violence and abuse,” Heard’s attorney Roberta Kaplan told Newsweek. “It’s a myth to say, as Mr. Depp apparently is implying, that if Ms. Heard slapped him, then she can’t also be a victim. That is just not true.”