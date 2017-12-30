John Stamos’ Fiancee Debuts Her Baby Bump

John Stamos’ fiancée Caitlin McHugh debuted her baby bump during a hike with the Fuller House star on Thursday, E! News reports.

The couple, who are expecting their first together, was spotted hiking at the TreePeople Park in Los Angeles with their two dogs. McHugh kept things casual as she donned a red sweatshirt that showed off her growing bump, along with navy sweatpants, a baseball cap and a pair of sneakers.

Stamos opted for a blue button-down shirt and green shorts, also wearing a baseball cap and sneakers. The photos of the couple’s outing can be seen here.

The pair announced that they were expecting earlier this month, with Stamos telling PEOPLE that he’ll “be a fun dad.”

“I’ve been practicing for a long time,” joked the actor, who famously took care of an infant onFull House. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

Stamos proposed to McHugh at Disneyland in October.

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos told People. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Greg Doherty