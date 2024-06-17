John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Fans Spot Evidence They Got Married in Now-Deleted Photo

John Mulaney posted a photo to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, but deleted it after it led to some major speculation from fans. The comedian was wearing a silver ring on his left ring finger, leading some commenters to believe that he had married his girlfriend and co-parent Olivia Munn. So far, Mulaney and Munn haven't commented any further on the subject.

Mulaney posted his photo on Sunday, showing himself sitting beside his 2-year-old son Malcolm eating a baked potato. The band on his finger was clearly visible, even glimmering a bit in the light, and the photo seemed to be candid so it looks like Mulaney is wearing the ring in his day-to-day life. While his Instagram post has been deleted, you can still see the photo in this report by Page Six.

After deleting the photo, Mulaney posted two new ones of himself with Malcolm taken at a different time. Both wore different outfits and this time Mulaney did not have a ring nor a watch. For some commenters, this only increased their suspicion that Mulaney and Munn have gotten married privately and are trying to keep it a secret for now.

"It's weirder that he deleted it than it is for them to get married TBH. Like it feels weird to go out of your way to hide that you got married," mused one person on Reddit. Reporters from Page Six reached out to Munn and Mulaney's reps for comment but so far there has been no answer. Commenters proposed some theories about why Munn and Mulaney would want to keep their marriage a secret, but it can only be counted as speculation.

Mulaney and Munn began dating in 2021 shortly before Mulaney finalized his divorce from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. That was on the heels of a serious drug and alcohol relapse for Mulaney, and a 60-day stay in an inpatient rehabilitation facility. In September of 2021, Mulaney and Munn announced that were expecting a child. In March of 2024, Munn announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer the previous year, and that after a few surgeries, she "had options" for her health going forward.

Fans noted that an aggressive cancer diagnosis is a "major trauma," and speculated that Munn and Mulaney may have chosen to get married in secret because of it. They also wondered if the near-death experience had the effect of "revealing their priorities" to them. Of course, others noted that it may also have had something to do with health insurance coverage for Munn or Malcolm, but in that case, a ring wouldn't be entirely necessary.

Whether they have tied the knot or not, Mulaney and Munn can't seem to say enough good things about each other. The couple is keeping quiet on this story as far as we can tell.