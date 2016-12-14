John Mayer Might Have Just Thrown Shade at Taylor Swift

(Photo: Pinterest)

Taylor Swift’s squad flocked to social media Tuesday to wish her a happy 27th birthday, but one of her celeb connections wasn’t feeling the love.

Her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, took to Twitter to throw some not so subtle shade at the pop superstar.

“Tuesday, December 13 may be the lamest day of the year, conceptually,” Mayer reportedly tweeted, according to E! News. He has since deleted the quip, but many captured the message with a screenshot.

Uh. John Mayer just tweeted and deleted this. But thank God for screenshots 😁 #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/VPUqCX8eJ1 — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) December 14, 2016

In another deleted tweet he added, “NOPE. No. Nuh-uh. People I am 39. I am deleting those tweets. Come right at me for doing so. Absolutely no shade.”

His claim that no shade was intended is pretty unconvincing considering how their relationship ended.

While Mayer and Swift only dated briefly from November 2009 to February 2010, their breakup played out publicly and left a lasting impression.

Swift even penned a hit song, “Dear John” about the crooner, which Mayer was willing to admit was not only about him, but upsetting to him.