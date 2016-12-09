John Legend Impersonates Wife, Chrissy Teigen, and Opens up About Kim and Kanye

John Legend took some time off from parenting to appear on Watch What Happens Live! with Trevor Noah. Legend geared up to impersonate his wife, Chrissy Teigen, for the segment “Clubhouse Playhouse.” The All of Me singer wore a blonde wig with brown roots and pretended to get in Twitter fights just like his wife does on a nightly basis. Teigen was seen laughing along in the audience to her husband’s impersonation.

Legend made “dreams come true” later in the show, by singing a love song that The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Joe Giudice wrote while he was in prison while hoping one day Legend would perform it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Legend also took a moment to say a few words to his dear friend, Kanye West, saying, “We’re just rooting for Kanye to get better,” Legend said. “We’re all fans of him, and friends of him, and want him to get well and be able to do what he loves to do.”

West was recently hospitalized for “sleep deprivation and exhaustion,” and is currently living separately from his family while he seeks help. He says Kim Kardashian is doing well after her Paris robbery back in October.