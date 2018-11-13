John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Moved to Tears as He Presents Her With Award: ‘I Didn’t Even Cry at Our Wedding’

John Legend teared up on Monday night as he presented a Glamour Women Of The Year Award to his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Legend gave a speech at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise in New York City on Monday, and it drove both him and Teigen to tears. The couple is known for their very public displays of affection both in person and on social media, and this week may have been their peek.

Legend shared a story of a time when Teigen doubted herself and her accomplishments. He choked up as he described his wife crying in a dressing room, wondering why she had found herself in the same company as famous influencers and philanthropists.

“Well, I’m here to say that you belong here,” he said. “And I think It has become very clear to Glamour Magazine and to many millions of people around the world, that you are more than worthy of this honor tonight.”

As Teigen took the stage to accept her award, her voice broke a little as well.

“I joke about it a lot, but I truly have the most incredible husband on the planet,” she said. “You are our everything. You completely made me a woman. We’ve grown together. Our family’s grown together. Our careers have grown together.”

In her typical blunt fashion, however, Teigen cut herself off to make fun of her own speech.

“This is so sappy!” she said. “I’m sorry! I hate it! I didn’t cry during our wedding. I hate you, John, I really do.”

The crowd laughed along with her as she tried to hold her composure, but the moment was still touching for many fans who admire the bond between Legend and Teigen. The comments filled with heart emojis, and people writing that they longed for what the couple has.

“The ultimate goals and sweetest souls,” one person wrote.

“You are an amazing woman not just of the year… of ALL TIME,” another commented, addressing Teigen. “That made me cry.”

Before the award show, Teigen spoke to reporters from Entertainment Tonight, where she said she was excited to have a trophy in the house, since Legend has so many.

“Really it is an honor, and I see John accept these things all the time,” she joked. “You know, he has a whole shelf full of them, so now I have one too, so I’m very excited.”

Teigen and Legend rule Instagram and Twitter because of their wit, as well as their genuine tone. The couple shares two children, 2-year-old Luna and 5-month-old Miles, and they frequently give candid glimpses into their lives as parents and celebrities.