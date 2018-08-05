John Cena Tweets About ‘Trust’ Days After Confirmed Split From Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella’s relationship seems to be off for good, and Cena is dropping some cryptic tweets that are possibly about the situation.

The Bumblebee actor took to Twitter on Friday to drop a message about trust, a factor that may have led to the demise of their relationship.

“Trust is a powerful thing,” Cena wrote. “‘Don’t trust anyone’ closes the door on the experience of life. Learn to trust people, good and bad can come of this, but the more you trust, the more you get to know people for who they really are.”

This is just one of many vague messages Cena has sent since the couple’s wedding was called off earlier this year. They seem to continue without pause, as the below messages show.

Also on Friday, Cena wrote about using one’s own voice, but also choosing not to contribute to a discussion. This could possibly been seen as him choosing to not comment on the breakup.

“People will speak about you. People will try to speak for you. People aren’t you,” Cena wrote. “YOUR voice is the most powerful when it comes to your values and beliefs. Always be accountable for your voice, and sometimes the best use of it, is silence.”

The WWE Superstar has also sent out some shorter messages in the past week, such as, “Never fear trying, but never be blind to the lessons of failure,” and “If you can learn something from your experiences, good and bad, you will live with little to no regret.”

Bella has been relatively quiet on the social media front, aside from some promotional posts for products, brands and her reality series, Total Bellas. She gave some insight into why she was finally calling it quits on the show’s season finale.

“It’s tough, because he’s fighting really hard for me,” Bella told her twin sister Brie. “There’s something that is making me not feel like I can walk down that aisle. And that doesn’t mean ever with him, I just can’t do it right now.”

She added, “I didn’t give myself long enough when we called it off the first time … I just realized there’s deeper problems. To have a happy, healthy lifetime with him, I have to take a while for myself.”