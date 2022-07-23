Jo Koy Gives Fans Hope After Chelsea Handler Breakup

Jo Koy seems to have hope that he and Chelsea Handler could still work things out. Handler confirmed that she and Koy had broken up on Tuesday, but since then Koy has characterized it more as "a break." on Thursday, he still seemed hopeful when approached by TMZ reporters at the airport.

A camera crew caught up with Koy at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday where he said that he and Handler are indeed "taking a break" from their relationship. However, he said that there is no animosity between them and seemed to imply that their affection still runs deep. He said: "We're great friends. We've always been great friends. The love is still there."

Since Koy and Handler were originally friends for many years, some fans perceived this as hope that their relationship could still swing from friendship back to romance in the future. Koy does not seem to be holding out for that moment. When asked what he is up to now, he said he's "just going to concentrate on this movie thing right now." He is currently promoting Easter Sunday, a movie he stars in which hits theaters on Aug. 5.

Koy declined to give more information on the breakup itself. When asked whether it was him or Handler that ended things, he said: "That's private." Handler was the one who first broke the news that her romance with Koy was over. She made an Instagram post shortly before what would have been their one-year anniversary as a couple.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," she wrote. "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us."

Handler also said that her romance with Koy had changed her life "forever," and that it had a profound impact on her work and creative output as well. She urged fans: "So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring and let's first start by all going to the theater on August 5th to buy tickets to Jo's new movie EASTER SUNDAY and Filipino PRIDE! Let's go!"

Koy made a post not long after which read: "Just want everyone to know that Chelsea and I will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another. I'm her biggest fan and I can't wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future. Keep killing it Chelsea! Mahal kita!"