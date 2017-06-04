Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Release First Video as Married Couple

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are enjoying their honeymoon, but took time to check in with fans.

Less than a week after their wedding, the newlyweds recorded a video and posted it on YouTube.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We just want to say hello!” the 22-year-old reality star. “We are enjoying our honeymoon here.”

The couple are exploring Australia and New Zealand for their honeymoon.

“Thank you for all of your support and all of your prayers,” Vuolo chimed in. “We appreciate them. They’re much needed as we begin this new journey in life together.”

They tied the knot in a massive ceremony on Nov. 5.