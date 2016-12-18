Celebrity Couples

Jill Duggar Shares a Holiday Photo of the Family

@cldilla Thank you for the wonderful Christmas celebration yesterday! #loveourfamily […]

Jill Dillard (Duggar) family Christmas photo has arrived.

The famous mom posted a picture of herself surround by family.

The family seemed to be missing a couple of members of the 19 Kids and Counting clan.

Just days before the mother of one posted a picture with Derek saying, “I love you sweetie! @Derickdillard You are the most encouraging, sweet, Godly guy in the whole world and I’m so in love with you! #Besthubbyever”

It seems the family of three have been doing well considering they have been more active on the social media game lately.

