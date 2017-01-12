Jessie James Decker Defends Eric Decker From Internet Haters

@jessiejamesdecker Get your booty up here!!! A photo posted by (@edeck87) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Jessie James Decker is not here for the haters!

The country singer went to bat for her NFL star husband, Eric Decker, after critics slammed him on social media. The drama started when Decker posted a sweet photo with their kids.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“@jessiejamesdecker get your booty up here!!!” he captioned the family photo.

Unfortunately, some of his so-called fans decided to use the post to call him out for letting his team down since he has been injured and unable to play.

(Photo: Instagram/@edeck87 )

His wife had a few thoughts of her own for those critics.

“I totally agree!” she wrote sarcastically. “He really needs to walk out on this family and just focus on football for sure! He such a piece of shit. And even though he tore the rotator cuff he should still be out there attempting to catch some balls even though he’s been advised to hold off from those silly doctors! Thanks for your thoughts we are really going to think about them now!!”

(Photo: Instagram/@edeck87 )

From there her fans jumped in and came to the couples’ defense, offering words of support and applauding her sassy comeback.

The original critic did respond, attempting to clarify the point he was trying to make, but the damage was done.

(Photo: Instagram/@edeck87 )

People had already written the commenter off as a troll.

“@jessiejamesdecker great way to hush up the critics. I just love how y’all put family first. Thank y’all for that. @edeck87 you keep enjoying your family and forget critics,” a commenter added.

Another really summed it up when they added, “So much goals it hurts.”

Related:

Eric Decker Posts Sweet Message to Jessie James Decker Amid Tough Football Season

Jessie James Decker Reveals ‘Loose Mommy Skin’ in Beach Photo

This Is Exactly What Jessie James Decker Eats in a Day