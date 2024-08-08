Jessica Simpson Responds to Claim She's Drinking Again

Jessica Simpson is clapping back at the claim that she's started drinking alcohol again. The 44-year-old singer responded to a follower who commented on her Monday, Aug. 5 Instagram post celebrating son Ace's 11th birthday that she needs to "STOP DRINKING!"

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer was quick to reply, assuring fans that she's still sober. "I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," she wrote. "Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

(Photo: Jessica Simpson is seen on November 30, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images)

Simpson has been sober for more than six years. In 2021, she took to Instagram to open up about her sobriety journey while sharing a photo of herself from her first alcohol-free day four years earlier. "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore," she wrote at the time. "I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity."

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted," she continued. "I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."

(Photo: Jessica Simpson attends W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci's Grammy After-Party at Bar Marmont on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Simpson added that beyond her alcohol dependence, "the real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage." She concluded, "The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.