Jessica Simpson Dishes on How Eric Johnson Proposed

Jessica Simpson is one lucky lady! The 37-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate the day her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, proposed seven years ago.

Got engaged to “Since I’ve Been Loving You” by Led Zeppelin on 11/11 at 11:11 AM 7 years ago. Still loving this Man is the easiest part of my life 💚 #HowtheWestWasWon A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 12, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

She says he played a 1970 song before dropping to one knee and popping the question.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Got engaged to ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’ by Led Zeppelin on 11/11 at 11:11 AM 7 years ago,” Simpson captioned a throwback photo. “Still loving this Man is the easiest part of my life #HowtheWestWasWon.”

In the throwback black and white photo, Simpson sits amid rose petals smiling and showing off her new rock. In a second pic, she shared what could be flowers from the big day, which are now kept in the couples’ library next to photos of their children.

The fashion designer and football player began dating in February 2010 and were engaged by November 2010. They tied the knot in Montecito, Calif., in July 2014 among friends, family, their 2-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew and their 1-year-old son, Ace Knute.

Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006, while Johnson was previously married to stylist Keri Johnson.

Simpson’s sweet post was received with gushing comments from her Instagram followers, but not everything she posted on social media over the weekend was without controversy. On Saturday, she shared a post celebrating Veteran’s Day, but some of her fans doubted its authenticity.

“When I woke up this morning I was in tears overwhelmed with appreciation for the fiercely loyal dedication of those who have served our country and to those who continue to serve our country. Thank you to all the families for your daily sacrifice,” she wrote.

One person wrote, “Really… You woke up in tears tho?”

Another echoed that statement by saying, “You were in tears? Really?”

Some fans came to her defense, however. One person wrote, “I understand completely what you are saying [Jessica Simpson]. I wake up too crying and wondering what the future holds for our beautiful children.”

Simpson is no stranger to being on the receiving end of criticism on social media; she seems to let the criticism roll off her back, however, as she rarely responds to negative comments.