Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Celebrate Their Engagement Anniversary

6 years ago I said “YES” to forever #LOVE A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 11, 2016 at 1:58pm PST

According to ET, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson celebrated a special day on November 11, their 6th engagement anniversary.

Though most people don’t celebrate their engagement anniversary – most only celebrate their wedding anniversary – this particular day is very special for Simpson and Johnson. It was the day Simpson said yes after only six short months of dating Johnson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 36-year-old actress posted a few celebratory photos on Instagram, including a screen grab of her phone with the date and the time. She captioned the photo saying, “6 years agao I said ‘YES’ to forever #love.”

Johnson celebrated by sending his wife a beautiful and colorful flower arrangement with a note that can warm even the coldest of heartstrings.

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 11, 2016 at 3:03pm PST

“To Jess, Happy 11/11. Thanks for saying yes after only 6 months. It started all this. I love you, Eric,” the not read, which Simpson happened to snap a photo of for Instagram.

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 11, 2016 at 3:06pm PST

The two have been married since 2014 and have two children together, 4-year-old Maxwell and 3-year-old Ace. Theirs was a quick and loving romance that has turned into an adorable family and a beautiful marriage.