Jessica Biel’s Fingers Are Obscured in New Photo She Posted After Being Seen Without Her Wedding Ring

Shortly after it was reported that Jessica Biel was spotted without her wedding ring, some have looked towards one of the actor’s Instagram photos to see whether she was sporting the bling. In Biel’s most recent Instagram post, which featured her getting ready to enjoy a large piece of cake, her ring finger was noticeably obscured, adding even more speculation into the state of her and Justin Timberlake‘s relationship.

In the snap, Biel can be seen holding a plate that an enormous piece of cake rests on. Because of the way in which she’s holding the plate, her wedding ring finger is slightly obscured. So, it’s unclear whether or not she was wearing her wedding band.

Us Weekly previously reported that Biel was spotted grocery shopping on Saturday in Beverly Hills. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Sinner star could be seen without her wedding band. Her outing, sans wedding band, only helped fuel speculation about her and Timberlake’s relationship months after the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer was involved in a scandal with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

While there has been increased speculation about Biel and Timberlake’s relationship, the couple recently went on an outing with their son, Silas, in New York City on Feb. 23, according to Hollywood Life. Additionally, in honor of Valentine’s Day, Biel posted a tribute to both Timberlake and her son on Instagram, writing that they were her “valentines.”

Months before these recent outings, Biel and Timberlake found themselves in the midst of a scandal after it was reported that the singer was seen getting close to Wainwright in a bar in New Orleans, which is where Palmer was being filmed. After photos emerged of the two in late November, Us Weekly reported that there was nothing romantic going on between them.

In early December, Timberlake issued an apology to his wife and also denied that anything had occurred between him and Wainwright.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote on Instagram. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” Timberlake continued. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”