Jessica Biel “Scrabblebrags” About Taking Away Justin Timberlake’s Undefeated Title

I played ‘sardine’ and got the 50 bonus points! Guess who is no longer undefeated… #scrabblebrag A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 13, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

Raise your hand if Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are goals. Insert all the raised hand emojis here, please.

Pop Sugar shares a photo of the A-Lister and the hubs, Justin Timberlake, playing scrabble proving they live a very normal, un-normal life.

The two appear to be engaged in an intense Scrabble-battle. Timberlake, the former undefeated champion is fixing his wife with a stare that shows both his confidence and his fear at her skills.

If that wasn’t goals enough, they appear to be sipping on what is proably incredible wine and doing all of this in front of a huge window overlooking a stunningly beautiful skyline.

The couple has been busy with Biel working on a new project called The Sinner, and Justin releasing the new animated movie Trolls and his Netflix special Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids.