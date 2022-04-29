Jessica Biel Says She's 'Happiest Ever' With Justin Timberlake Ahead of 10-Year Anniversary

✖

Jessica Biel has praised her marriage to Justin Timberlake ahead of the couple's 10th year. While promoting her upcoming Hulu miniseries, "Candy," the actress spoke to Access Hollywood about the significance of her upcoming wedding anniversary. "I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye, and other times I feel like, 'Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,'" Biel said. "I just feel really proud of it."

Nevertheless, the 40-year-old remains thrilled and excited about the future. "We've had our ups and downs like everybody and I'm just really proud of it, and I'm still the happiest and loving my life."In October 2012, Biel and Timberlake were married in Italy's Puglia region. The couple has since welcomed two children together, Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.

Biel spoke to E! News shortly after Silas was born about being a new mom and shared her favorite part of having a new baby. "Probably the moment he wakes up from a nap," she confessed. "He's sort of looking around and you sort of creep up and look over the crib and he looks up, and he goes [Biel let out a huge sigh]. Just a gummy mouth, no teeth, just a big smile, happy that you're alive and you're just looking at him. That's probably the most magical."

When Biel sat down for a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session in 2017, she talked about being young and not always thinking about parenting. "Honestly, I didn't grow up dreaming about having kids and having a family. I was so focused on my career and so focused on my selfish existence, haha, but I think meeting my husband inspired me," she said via Pregnancy Magazine. "One day, I just woke up and knew it's what I wanted to do, and it's been the hardest, greatest thing ever, and I wouldn't give it up for the world."

Biel offered her take on parenting two children more recently while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "A very wise friend of mine said, 'One is a lot. And two is a thousand,'" she said. "That's exactly the way it feels. You're like, man-on-man defense, one person's here, one person's over there. It is a wild, wild ride."

When Ellen asked if the brothers were getting along well, Biel said they love each other's sense of humor."It is so cute to see these two together. They both think the other one is hilarious." Biel described Silas as a performer who "wants all the attention on him, so Phin only has eyes for him."Everything that Silas does is hilarious, and then anything that Phin does is hilarious. So they just laugh at each other all day long," the mother added.