Jessica Biel Posts New Video After Justin Timberlake Drama, Ring Finger Noticeably Shown

Jessica Biel posted a new video on Instagram on Monday, with no wedding ring on her finger. The actress made a sponsored post for Gaiam yoga products with her hands bare, amid her husband’s on-set drama in New Orleans. However, the footage appears to come from an older photo shoot.

All eyes have been on Biel since her husband, Justin Timberlake, was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright. On Monday, Biel fueled fan speculation even more when she posted a Gaiam promo without her rings.

The video showed Biel in matching beige workout gear with her hair down, smiling as she sat on a medicine ball. She directed fans to Amazon, where she has a specialized gift guide with Gaiam. Although the footage was older, some still thought it was notable that she had no wedding ring on.



“Justin [should] be ashamed of cheating [on] you, shame on him!” one fan wrote.

“Her laughing the haters away,” added another.

Some fans also speculated that the video was not new, given the outfit and the setting. Biel has been doing a lot of work with Gaiam for almost a year now, and the video was remarkably similar to a promotion she did back in January on Instagram. There, she wore a similar outfit posed with the same ball on the same mat.

“This year, I’m leaning on my friends, fam, and (literally) this yoga ball to keep my fitness resolutions on track,” she wrote at the time.

Since then, Biel’s family life has come under a lot of scrutiny thanks to Timberlake. Last month, Timberlake was spotted clasping hands with Wainwright at a bar, where they were partying with the rest of the Palmer cast. Fans are split over how much to read into this gesture, but it caused a media firestorm around the couple.

Timberlake posted a public apology to Biel on Instagram earlier this month. In it, he acknowledged that he had crossed a line, but insisted that nothing was going on.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he wrote. “This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Still, some fans think it is notable that Biel has been spotted without her wedding ring in the days since the apology. Biel has yet to make a public comment.