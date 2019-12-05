Jessica Biel Reportedly Has ‘No Plans’ to Visit Justin Timberlake on Set of Movie ‘Palmer’ With Alisha Wainwright

Jessica Biel reportedly has “no plans” to visit her husband in New Orleans as he continues filming on Palmer alongside his co-star Alisha Wainwright, whom he was spotted getting cozy with out on the town last month. Despite her husband’s insistence that the incident was “a lapse in judgement” and “nothing happened” more than what was captured in photographs, there is reportedly unrest in their near eight-year marriage, and Biel is choosing to steer clear of any potential run-ins with the other woman at the center of the drama.

“As far as I know, Jessica has no plans to visit the New Orleans set,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “Justin is a mess. He’s trying to take it one day at a time. It’s very intense between them right now. Everything is up in the air.”

According to the source, the drama has also sparked some tension between the two co-stars, who are now “staying clear of each other unless they have a scene together.” The source added that Timberlake has “Justin’s been calling Jessica every hour just to check-in.”

In fact, Timberlake was recently spotted on set of the film looking down at his phone. Wearing a blue coat with his character’s ensemble – a navy work shirt and matching pants – beneath, the actor, sans wedding ring, was reportedly seen making calls and texts, though it remains unknown who he was trying to get in contact with.

In November, Timberlake had been photographed hand-in-hand with Wainwright as part of a larger group enjoying a night out in the Big Easy. The photos, along with a video showing the actor draping an arm around his co-star, immediately raised eyebrows and sparked speculation of infidelity.

The rumors have been denied by both parties involved, with Wainwright’s representative stating that there was “no validity” to the speculation days before Timberlake on Wednesday issued a public apology, stating that “nothing happened.”

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he added. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

At this time, Biel has not addressed the November incident, though she has been spotted in Los Angeles still wearing her wedding ring.