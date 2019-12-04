New Jessica Biel Photo Leaks Amid Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright Drama

New photos of Jessica Biel has leaked, amid the drama with her husband Justin Timberlake and his new film co-star Alisha Wainwright. In the photos published by In Touch, Biel is seen holding a smoothie of some kind, and rocking a pair of ripped jeans with a leather jacket and a sunglasses. The photos come after Timberlake and Wainwright were spotted getting cozy with one another on the balcony of a bar in New Orleans, where they have been filming a movie. Photos of the pair went viral, and revealed them sitting close with one another and holding hands.

Biel has since been seen still wearing her wedding ring, indicating that she is not separating form Timberlake, at this time, but a source close to the situation told In Touch that this does not necessarily mean things are ok between the couple.

“She’s an extremely private person who hates being gossiped about,” the insider exclusively told the outlet. “Just because she’s wearing it doesn’t mean she’s not mad. She feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.”

However, another source defended the singer by telling Us Weekly, “Several cast members were there, and it was just a cast gathering. Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

While neither Timberlake or Biel have publicly commented on the situaiton, a representative for Wainwright told media outlets that “there is no validity” to any of the rumors about her and Timberlake, stating that they are just “working on a project together.”

Wainwright’s father has spoken publicly, though, telling the Daily Mail that nothing is going on between his daughter and the “Cry Me a River” singer.

“They are working on a movie together. I did not make anything of it, really,” he said. “I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes … I cannot be telling you whether or not she is in a relationship or things like that.”

Many have been sharing their thoughts on the situation, with Dancing with the Stars alum Jana Kramer recently offered her thoughts, saying, “It’s just wrong. It’s just — because again, you’re putting yourself in a bad situation of basically like, hey, you’re inviting the next step if there’s a next step.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images