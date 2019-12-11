Jessica Biel Will Reportedly ‘Never Break up Her Family’ Over Justin Timberlake Holding Hands With Alisha Wainwright

Their relationship may be making headlines thanks to a little PDA with Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans, but Jessica Biel “is standing by” her husband Justin Timberlake. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE weeks after the drama first made headlines, Biel will “never break up her family” over the incident.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” the source told the outlet. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

Rumors that their relationship was in turmoil were sparked in late November after The Sun published photos of Timberlake and his Palmer co-star getting cozy at The Absinthe House in the Big Easy. Enjoying a break from filming, the duo were seen holding hands beneath a table, Wainwright also photographed resting her hand on Timberlake’s thigh. Video captured from the outing also showed the actor draping his arm around Wainwright’s waist.

Although the photos immediately prompted rumors that Timberlake had cheated on Biel, whom he married in 2012 and shares a 4-year-old son Silas with, a source claimed that they “doubt it will happen again” and Timberlake wouldn’t risk his losing his family.

“I don’t think he would do anything to change his current situation,” the source said. “He has grown up a lot over the past few years and enjoys every minute of being a dad. He even likes the added responsibilities.”

A third source added that “Jessica is a beautiful and intelligent woman; he knows that. He loves her.”

Though Biel has yet to speak out about the situation, Timberlake on Dec. 4 issued a public apology, denying claims that anything had happened between himself and Wainwright.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote in part. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” he added.

While a source acknowledged that the apology was a step in the right direction, they added that “the real work he is doing is in private.”