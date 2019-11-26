Jessica Biel Fans Bring up Chris Evans Again Amid Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright Drama

With the rumor mill churning about Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright, many fans are feeling nostalgic for Jessica Biel‘s relationship with Chris Evans. The two dated for about four years in the early 2000s, years before Biel married Timberlake. Now, many wonder if Captain America might be a better fit for Biel.

Social media sprang into sleuth mode this weekend when photos of Timberlake and Wainwright holding hands were published. The two are in New Orleans, Louisiana, filming their new movie Palmer, and Biel is still back at home. While public statements and reports from insiders say that everything is fine between Biel and Timberlake, many fans think that the actress can do better.

Specifically, they think she belongs back with her ex, Evans. The two dated on and off from around 2001 to 2006, though they kept their romance relatively private. This may be part of the reason fans remember the relationship so fondly, since news of it was precious when there was any.

At the time, Biel was working hard to propel herself into movies after starring on 7th Heaven, while Evans was “not-quite-famous” yet, according to a report by Cosmopolitan. The two did very little press together, though Biel did appear in a feature for Extra about Evans’ workout leading up to Not Another Teen Movie.

“He was pretty good before… but damn. He really got buff,” she said appreciatively.

Evans and Biel attended plenty of public events together, and were unapologetic with their PDA throughout these years. Evans was Biel’s date to the premiere party for her movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre in 2003. The next year, they co-starred in Cellular, where their love interest played out on-screen as well.

The daily cevans Instagram page showed whey Jéssica Biel and Chris Evans broke up. Jéssica cheated on Chris, maybe tou didn’t know that, If Jéssica wants to come back today, It won’t bê for love,because If she really likes hum, wouldn’t betray hum. pic.twitter.com/hbPOVMTA34 — manuela martins (@manuelabrilho) November 25, 2019

In 2005, Biel did give Cosmo some inside knowledge on their relationship. She revealed that Evans sprinkled rose petals on her bed before she woke up on her 21st birthday, saying: “he’s definitely a keeper.” She even said they were considering marriage at the time.

“We always talk about it,” Biel said. “We both want to be married, and we both want to have children.”

Sadly, it was never meant to be. In 2006, Evans and Biel played ex-lovers in London, and just a few months later they had split for real. Biel married Timberlake in 2012, and they had a daughter soon after. Evans had a relationship with Minka Kelly and then Jenny Slate, but at the time of this writing he is single again. Apparently, some fans still hold out hope for him and Biel.

Biel is not exactly thrilled about the display between Timberlake and Wainwright, according to a report by E! News, but an insider said “their marriage will survive.” While this may not be good news for those that ship her with Evans, it is certainly good for their son, Silas.