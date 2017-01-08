Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Enjoy a Date Night Out

A photo posted by Photos, Videos and News of JT (@justintimberlake_army) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

Jessica Biel is seriously goals after stepping out for a date night with husband Justin Timberlake.

The two attended a W party at Chateau Marmount in Los Angeles on Thursday where Biel donned a shoulder-baring black velvet dress with strappy heels. Timberlake complemented his wife with a black-on-black outfit and brown boots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two have been out-and-about lately, just days after a date night out at the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers came earlier this week. Biel also showed off some of her cool dance moves that night while Timberlake watched his wife break it down.

Couples goals for sure!

Related:

Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Have a ‘7th Heaven’ Mini-Reunion

Jessica Biel Reveals What It’s Like to Be Justin Timberlake’s BOSS

Jessica Biel Just Threw It Way Back With ‘7th Heaven’ Costar Beverley Mitchell and We Can’t Handle It